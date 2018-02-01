Over 1,000 students attend job and career fair in Perry Co.

People in Perry County looking for work packed the Schergens Center at a job and career fair on Thursday.

More than 40 companies from a variety of industries were there.

Employers met face-to-face with potential employees, including students in the area.

Some employers say they are looking for candidates that don't require any higher education than a high school diploma.

Officials say more than a thousand students attended the job fair.

