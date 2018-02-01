Temperatures dropping overnight across Tri-State

Snow sticking to cars and grass Thursday

A brief rain-snow mix coated grassy surfaces across the Tri-State on Thursday.

As the temperatures drop, there could be some slick roadways.

Sharply colder air will filter in overnight and drop temps into the teens on Friday morning.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s.

It will be a milder start the weekend with Saturday's highs in the 40's.

Another shot of cold air will cause rain to change to light snow for Sunday morning.

Some accumulation possible and driving impacts will be a concern early.

There will be more chances for rain and snow next week.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.