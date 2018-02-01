UE coach Manolo Concepcion continues work with USA Volleyball

We're hearing from the woman who discovered the human remains that turned out to be Megan Nichols.More >>
The parks board met Thursday night and Newburgh Pool will not reopen for the 2018 season.More >>
A brief rain-snow mix coated grassy surfaces across the Tri-State on Thursday. As the temperatures drop, there could be some slick roadways.More >>
Keeping warm this winter is proving to be costly for many of us.More >>
People facing drug related charges in Vanderburgh County are finding success in a special treatment program. Drug Court is an intensive, three year program meant to encourage lifestyle changes.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
Eleven-year-old Mary asked her sixth-grade teacher for help writing a letter to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Instead of "Hillary," The teacher addressed the letter to "Hiliar."More >>
