UE coach Manolo Concepcion continues work with USA Volleyball

Over the next two months, University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion will work with USA Volleyball at four national team tryouts.

USA Volleyball High Performance encompasses identification, evaluation, training, development, and international competition across all three disciplines (Beach, Indoor and Sitting) of volleyball, building a National Pipeline to the podium. The mission of High Performance is to identify, train and develop elite athletes and coaches to build a sustainable pipeline of future Olympians and Paralympians.

“It is exciting to be able to work with USA Volleyball once again,” Concepcion said. “This is a unique opportunity to work with volleyball players in several age groups on their training and development. With three of these tryouts very close to Evansville, it is a perfect chance for us to represent our program, city and university.

High Performance bridges the gap between our Senior U.S. National Teams and high potential athletes. The High Performance National Team “Pipeline” is for volleyball athletes who aspire to reach the elite level of their sport and is intended to grow the pool of talented young players who may someday compete for a spot on the U.S. National and Olympic Teams.

Concepcion will work four tryouts for USA Volleyball and is involved in evaluation and the running of drills. His first tryout will be on February 2 in Nashville. After a pair of March tryouts in Indianapolis, Concepcion heads to Dallas for the final event on April 19.

Courtesy: UE Athletics