Eagles are 25th in NCBWA preseason poll

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana Baseball is ranked 25th nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll as it prepares for the first pitch of 2018 on February 16 versus the preseason number one Delta State University. The Screaming Eagles, who also were ranked 13th Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40, have been ranked eight times in the last 11 preseason polls, getting the top spot in 2011 and 2015.

USI throws out the first pitch in two weeks when it travels to Delta State for a double-header with the Statesmen February 16 before playing a single neutral-site game against Quincy University. The Eagles open the 2018 home schedule with the Dunn Hospitality Classic February 23-25, featuring match-ups with Missouri University of Science & Technology, Hillsdale College, Grand Valley State University, and Rockhurst University.

NCBWA Preseason Top 25
RANK     SCHOOL             
  1. Delta State (8)               
  2. West Chester (8)          
  3. Colorado Mesa (1)       
  4. UC San Diego              
  5. Tampa            
  6. St. Thomas Aquinas    
  7. Mount Olive (1)             
  8. Emporia State               
  9. North Georgia               
      Quincy            
11. Mercyhurst    
12. Southern New Hampshire         
13. Azusa Pacific
14. Northwood    
15. Nova Southeastern     
16. Lubbock Christian       
17. Minnesota State           
18. Catawba        
19. Dixie State     
20. Angelo State 
21. St. Cloud State             
22. Chico State   
23. UNC Pembroke            
24. West Alabama              
25. Southern Indiana         
 
Others receiving votes: Seton Hill, Pa.; California Baptist; Lindenwood, Mo.; New Haven, Conn.; USC Aiken; Florida Southern; West Texas A&M; Cal Poly Pomona.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations

