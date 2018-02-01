Eagles are 25th in NCBWA preseason poll

University of Southern Indiana Baseball is ranked 25th nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll as it prepares for the first pitch of 2018 on February 16 versus the preseason number one Delta State University. The Screaming Eagles, who also were ranked 13th Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40, have been ranked eight times in the last 11 preseason polls, getting the top spot in 2011 and 2015.



USI throws out the first pitch in two weeks when it travels to Delta State for a double-header with the Statesmen February 16 before playing a single neutral-site game against Quincy University. The Eagles open the 2018 home schedule with the Dunn Hospitality Classic February 23-25, featuring match-ups with Missouri University of Science & Technology, Hillsdale College, Grand Valley State University, and Rockhurst University.



NCBWA Preseason Top 25

RANK SCHOOL

1. Delta State (8)

2. West Chester (8)

3. Colorado Mesa (1)

4. UC San Diego

5. Tampa

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Mount Olive (1)

8. Emporia State

9. North Georgia

Quincy

11. Mercyhurst

12. Southern New Hampshire

13. Azusa Pacific

14. Northwood

15. Nova Southeastern

16. Lubbock Christian

17. Minnesota State

18. Catawba

19. Dixie State

20. Angelo State

21. St. Cloud State

22. Chico State

23. UNC Pembroke

24. West Alabama

25. Southern Indiana



Others receiving votes: Seton Hill, Pa.; California Baptist; Lindenwood, Mo.; New Haven, Conn.; USC Aiken; Florida Southern; West Texas A&M; Cal Poly Pomona.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations