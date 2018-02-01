Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Market Street Living, 301 NW 3rd St,. Critical violations: Sanitizer in spray bottle not at proper concentration. Vertical compartment storage of clean utensils need handles exposed. Non-critical violations: Kitchen hand washing sink hot water needs faucet repair. Warewashing machine sanitize line not working. Cleaning needed on lower shelf items and under equipment in kitchen. Mops not stored properly for drying.

Kwik Stop, 4301 Pollack Ave. Non-critical violation: Drink dispenser nozzles soiled.

Family Dollar #20887, 1200 W Columbia St. Non-critical violation: Mop improperly stored.

Yen Ching, 406 S Green River Rd. Critical violations: Food items in walk-in cooler lacking date marking. Improper cooling method utilized for rice. Discarded. Improper storage of raw beef and chicken products. Improper use of cloth napkin for food storage. Non-critical violations: Hand towels not provided at hand sink. Hand soap not provided at hand sink. Food items not covered.

Schnucks #728, 3501 N Green River Rd. Critical violations: Water at restroom hand washing sink not reaching required temperature. Product in walk in cooler not covered Non-critical violations: Produce display cooler thermometers not functioning. Fans in walk in coolers in need of cleaning and should be cleaned as needed.

Hadi Shrine Temple, 6 Walnut St. Critical violations: Date marking not on refrigerated soups. Improper storage of raw meats in refrigerators. Grease trap logs not being maintained. Non-critical violations: Cleaning needed on lower shelf in kitchen and on floor by fountain drink syrup boxes.Food items being stored on the floor surface.Handles of clean utensils need exposed for handling.

Domino´s Pizza #2571, 1300 S Green River Rd. Critical violation: No certified food safety employee.

Bob´s Lounge, 907 N Fares Ave. Non-critical violations: Finish walls at 3 compartment sink area. Sanitizer test kit needed.

American Legion Post #265, 1301 N Fares Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat foods lacking date marking.

Ginmiya Asian Diner, 4827 Davis Lant Drive Ste F. Critical violations: Food in reach in and walk in coolers not covered. Sanitizer concentration for wiping clothes too strong.

Comfort By the Cross Eyed-Cricket, 228 Main St. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw meats.

No violations:

CVS Pharmacy #6251.

Chipotle Mexican Grill #2077.

Hot Head Burritos

711 Tavern.

Marathon #103.

Buckner Tower.

Volunteers of America.

Vanderburgh Coliseum.

Subway 200 S Green River Rd Ste C,.

AMC Theaters Evansville 16.

O´Charleys #296.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #216.

China Lu Market.

Marathon #115.

Hickory Pit Stop.

AFC Sushi @ Schnucks #728.

Aramark Fifth Third Cafe.

The Granola Jar @ 111.

Sidetrack of Evansville LLC.

El Paisano.