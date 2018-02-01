Traffic on SB Twin Bridge backed up because of car fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic on SB Twin Bridge backed up because of car fire

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of a car fire on the southbound Twin Bridge.

Our Skycam shows traffic is backed up on the bridge.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

