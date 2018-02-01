Car fire out, SB traffic back to normal on Twin Bridge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car fire out, SB traffic back to normal on Twin Bridge

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect

  • Twin Bridge SkyCam HD

  • Loading player...
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a car fire on the southbound Twin Bridge.

Our Skycam showed traffic was backed up on the bridge for a short time.

Traffic returned to normal after the fire was put out.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly