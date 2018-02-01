Henderson man jailed on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man jailed on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Grant Merrick (Source: Henderson County Detention Center).

A Henderson man is in jail after authorities say he violated a domestic violence order.

Grant Merrick, 36, is also facing rape and unlawful imprisonment charges.  

He's being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.  

