Report: Indiana has high number of kids in out-of-home care

A state consultant says Indiana has more than double the number of children in out-of-home care when compared to the national average.

The consultant Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group was hired by Gov. Eric Holcomb to review the Department of Child Services following the resignation of former agency head Mary Beth Bonaventura. She accused Holcomb's administration of service cuts that "all but ensure children will die."

Thus far the consultant has little to report, although officials said Thursday it had found the state needs a better system for tracking cases of child abuse and neglect.

The number of children placed in foster care because their drug-addict parents can't care for them has surged across the country. But the problem is particularly acute in a handful of states including Indiana.

