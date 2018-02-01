Man wanted on warrant found hiding in closet; 3 others also arrested

Four people are facing drug-related charges in Hopkins County.

According to the sheriff's office, on Monday deputies went to the home of 26-year-old Tyler Ward in the 300 block of J P Hanks Road in White Plains for outstanding arrest warrants.

The sheriff's office says Ward was found hiding in a closet.

Deputies say 44-year-old Elizabeth Dukes, 28-year-old Richard Brinkley and 26-year-old Megan Boucher were at the home. Brinkley and Boucher also had outstanding arrest warrants, so they were subsequently arrested.

While in the home, deputies saw drugs, drug-related items and packaging materials consistent with the distribution and sale of drugs.

The deputies got a search warrant for the home and the sheriff's office says they found over two ounces of crystal meth, a handgun and marijuana.

All four people were arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

