Crews respond to fire at Owensboro home

The fire happened just before 2:15 Thursday morning in the area of 15th and Jackson. (Source: Owensboro Fire Dept.)

Fire crews battled a fire in an Owensboro mobile home during the early morning hours.

It happened just before 2:15 Thursday morning in the area of 15th and Jackson.

According to the Owensboro Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were able to get that fire out, but there was significant damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.