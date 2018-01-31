Battle continues between Alcoa, the City of Boonville over potential mine expansion

After Alcoa announced plans to restart some of its smelter lines, Liberty Mine announced plans to expand mining. The City of Boonville and some residents say: not so fast.

"The city is not opposed to coal mining, and the city is very much in favor of economic development," said Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt. "No one should have to worry about a coal mine blasting 300 feet outside their front door."

A new Boonville ordinance prohibits mining up to three miles outside city limits.

Here's the catch: Alcoa asked a judge Friday to prevent the city from enforcing it.

Attorney Mark Phillips said neighbors want an agreement from Alcoa.

We're told part of the agreement included an insurance policy to cover property damage and adding three additional seismic monitors.

It also included a database so homeowners could read the test reports.

Perhaps the biggest concern is the quality of life for people in the area.

