County officials discuss link between drug abuse and crime

Drug trends are back in the spotlight in Vanderburgh County.

We know the county is facing a drug overdose epidemic, and to try and combat that, county officials are meeting with neighborhood associations to talk it out.

Evansville Police said in 2017, the number of murders in the city has almost tripled.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann said in some way, they've found most crimes trace back to drug abuse.

It's all connected: the overcrowded jail, reoccurring offenders. Law enforcement said addiction is a big reason.

"Then there'd be two, six, then 30," Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said. "We keep going up. This year, things have not gotten better."

In 2016, Vanderburgh County saw 50 people die from heroin overdoses.

Last year, there were 76 overdoses.

"If you think of it, in one year, a 50 percent increase is tremendous," Lockyear explained.

And with thousands of people affected by overdoses, city officials said it's time to stop talking and time to start acting.

A crowded room gathered inside the church to join the conversation

"I wanted to find out who is on our frequent flyer list. Who comes into our jail and how often? We found out a person had been arrested 90 times," Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "90 times he'd been in my jail, and it wasn't unusual to have people come in about 20 to 30 times in an eight to 10-year span because people don't get it. They can't follow rules. They have addictions."

"We live in a state where people are more likely to die in a drug overdose than in a car accident," Prosecutor Nick Hermann said.

The prosecutor, sheriff, and coroner said they've tried time and time again by testifying to state lawmakers to increase funding for drug addiction programs, and allow harsher punishment for drug dealers.

They urge everyone to contact legislators urging them to do so.

