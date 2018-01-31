Paxon Bartley reaches 1000 points as a Trojan - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Paxon Bartley reaches 1000 points as a Trojan

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
OAKLAND CITY, IN(WFIE) -

Wood Memorial's Paxon Bartley scores his 1,000th point as Trojan.

Wood Memorial beats Washington Catholic 60-12.

