Princeton police arrest student on intimidation charge

Princeton police arrested a high school student for allegedly making a threat in early December.

Jorden Main, 18, is a student at Princeton Community High School. He was arrested Friday on an intimidation charge.

We're told the situation came to light the day of the arrest and police responded immediately.

According to an affidavit, Main told another student he had a list of people he was going to kill at the school and that "somebody has to pay" for the things that happened his life.

The North Gibson School Corporation sent out a one-call Wednesday and posted the notice to its Facebook page.

Main has since bonded out of jail.

He is set to appear in court on February 9 at 9 a.m.

