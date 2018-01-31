First graders at Resurrection School make a difference

First graders at Resurrection School are making an impact in our local community.

They were given the task of making a difference with only five dollars in hand. They presented their contributions in front of family and friends.

Some students helped animals shelters and many other nonprofit groups. Others donated their time and made things for the elderly at nursing homes.

This was the eighth year for the project. The students raised more than $11,000 going back into the community.

