Weinzapfel not running for Congress

According to a statement sent on behalf of former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, he has decided not to run for Congress.

"Like many Hoosiers, I have watched over the past several years as Congress has become more polarized, move divisive and more partisan, and is clearly unable to get much done. It is nerve-wracking to sit on the sidelines and watch the dysfunction when there are so many challenges facing our country, and I see my neighbors and community continue to struggle. In the past few months, I have been urged by many to run for Congress so I can do something about it, said Weinzapfel.

"Considering whether to run for public office is a complex process. One must evaluate implications of the decision from multiple perspectives – the most important being the effect on family – and the timing needs to be just right. In the end, after much soul searching and deep discussions with family and friends, it is clear to me that the time is not right for me to re-enter the political arena. So today, I am announcing that I have decided not to run for Congress in the Eighth District of Indiana this year.

"Rest assured that I will continue to roll up my sleeves and take an active role in efforts that are moving Indiana forward both as an individual and as Chancellor of Ivy Tech. I will continue to press our elected officials in Washington to represent Hoosier values like hard work, fiscal responsibility and progress over politics. My family and I will be elbow-to-elbow with other Hoosiers who are out there, every day, doing the same."

Weinzapfel previously said he was considering a run, but never mad an official announcement.

Weinzapfel, a democrat, was elected Evansville Mayor in 2003 and again in 2007. He did not run for a third term in office, and was succeeded by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

