Mt. Vernon Wildcats revel in win

Girls sectional hoops tipped off Tuesday night and what a great night it was. There were a lot of great games played but one that no one really saw coming was in 3-A at mt. Vernon when the Wildcats defeated Heritage Hills.

Heritage Hills came in as the heavy favorite to win the game with a record of 17-and-3, but the Wildcats stayed locked in and got their 8th victory of the season defeating the Patriots 42-40.

Mt. Vernon Head coach Doug Blair knows that the postseason is a brand new season, and each game can be anybody's.

He preached that to his team, and they went out and proved it to be true.

Gibson Southern and Mt. Vernon will tip off in the sectional semifinal matchup Friday night at 6.

This will be the third time these two have played one another this season.

