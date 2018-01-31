Water main repairs close Riverside Drive

Traffic westbound on Riverside drive was shut down, and if you travel the road, you probably ran into a detour sign at some point.

Westbound traffic is being forced to take a detour onto Cherry Street, and it is closed until Walnut.

The water department told 14 News it wasn't a major break, but it needs to be fixed, so they let businesses know ahead of time about the issues.

They had to close the road down to fix a valve that was leaking on the water main under the road. They started the work Tuesday evening and worked late into the night.

But, to keep water flowing to businesses in the area so they could stay open, crews had to stop work.

Evansville Water and Sewer officials told us there is a boil advisory for the area until further notice, and they are going to work on it overnight.

The paving crew will be out Thursday morning, but Riverside will likely be closed for the morning commute.

