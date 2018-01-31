Investigators asking for tips in deadly Vincennes fire

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a house fire in Vincennes.

It broke out at 316 Broadway Street in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2017.

Two were found dead inside the house.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal, Vincennes Police Department and Vincennes Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest is being offered.

