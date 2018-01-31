Alternative corridors revealed for I-69 Bridge

There's new information on the Ohio River Crossing project.

The team has come up with some alternatives for the three corridors being considered for the new bridge and interstate connections.

This is a major milestone in the project. Leaders are trying to minimize the impact and maximize the benefits.

With West Alternative 2, a six-lane I-69 bridge would be built and both U.S. 41 bridges would be removed from service.

West Alternative 1 and Central Alternative 1 would require a four-lane I-69 bridge.

Each would retain one U.S. 41 Bridge for local traffic but officials haven't said which.

There will be an open house at Henderson Community College at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 6. On Wednesday, another open house will be at Bosse High School at the same time.

