Owensboro Gymnastics and Fitness Center hope to reopen soon after fire

Crews are heading to a car fire on the southbound Twin Bridge.More >>
Crews are heading to a car fire on the southbound Twin Bridge.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail after authorities say he violated a domestic violence order.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail after authorities say he violated a domestic violence order.More >>
After Alcoa announced plans to restart some of its smelter lines, Liberty Mine announced plans to expand mining.More >>
After Alcoa announced plans to restart some of its smelter lines, Liberty Mine announced plans to expand mining.More >>
Princeton police arrested a high school student for allegedly making a threat in early December.More >>
Princeton police arrested a high school student for allegedly making a threat in early December.More >>
Four people are facing drug-related charges in Hopkins County.More >>
Four people are facing drug-related charges in Hopkins County.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on a 1982 cold case.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on a 1982 cold case.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>