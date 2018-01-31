Owensboro Gymnastics and Fitness Center hope to reopen soon after fire

The owners said the fire actually started from an electrical wire underneath the foam pit, melting hundreds of foam blocks and equipment around it (WFIE)

Owners of the Owensboro Gymnastics and fitness center are busy cleaning up after a fire. We stopped in to find out when their doors could reopen.

A birthday party was about to start when one of the owners of Owensboro Gymnastics and Fitness Center smelled smoke and realized there was fire on Friday morning.

"My main priority was to make sure that everybody got out," Kaley Bean, one of the owners, said. "So, I actually had her here with me too. As soon as I knew there was a fire we called 911."

The owners said the fire actually started from an electrical wire underneath the foam pit, melting hundreds of foam blocks and equipment around it.

"Because it was mostly smoke damage, everything that has foam in it has to be replaced," Kandy Barr, the manager of the center for 21 years, said. "So when the kids do come back, they're going to come back with all new toys."

Everything in the gymnastics area has to be replaced while the fitness side just needs to be cleaned.

But this mother-daughter trio is working hard to get that started because they want to open their doors to their loyal customers.

"We're very blessed that we have such a good family here that helped get everybody out," Barr said. "That helped try to take care of us also. It's just sad."

They're still assessing the damage inside, but the owners said the gym area will be open in a few weeks.

However, the gymnastics area won't be open for another two months at the most.

