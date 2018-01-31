Grimes: Record number of women running for KY legislature

Kentucky's secretary of state says the hundreds of people who will be on this year's ballot include a record number of women running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
Kentucky's secretary of state says the hundreds of people who will be on this year's ballot include a record number of women running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.More >>
Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.More >>
The Evansville housing market is hot right now. FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.More >>
The Evansville housing market is hot right now. FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.More >>
Major upgrades are coming to the Goebel Soccer Complex.More >>
Major upgrades are coming to the Goebel Soccer Complex.More >>
A discussion on community safety, centered on Stand your Ground laws.More >>
A discussion on community safety, centered on Stand your Ground laws.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>