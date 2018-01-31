Watch Now on Sunrise: Megan Nichols Case, State of the Union Reaction, Super Blue Blood Moon Live, Happy 24th Sunrise!

Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.More >>
The Evansville housing market is hot right now. FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.More >>
Major upgrades are coming to the Goebel Soccer Complex.More >>
A discussion on community safety, centered on Stand your Ground laws.More >>
President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union address Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.More >>
