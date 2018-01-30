Central girls top Reitz in first round of sectional - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central girls top Reitz in first round of sectional

The Central Lady Bears top Reitz 42-27 in the first round of sectionals. Central will see North Friday in the sectional semi-final game.

