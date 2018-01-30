First phase of upgrades underway at Goebel Soccer Complex

Major upgrades are coming to the Goebel Soccer Complex.

Crews were out installing one of the new turf fields Tuesday. The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says it's part of a $2 million update, being funded by tourism capital improvement funds.

Goebel will play host to several big tournaments, including a girls fast pitch softball and soccer tourney later this year.

"It's a real good economic driver for the community, our hotel industry is benefiting from us being so actively involved in sports and we don't see that stopping," Executive Director Bob Warren said.

Last year the complex saw over one hundred thousand people pass through its gates. Renovations are expected to be complete by June.

