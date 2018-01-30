Vanderburgh Co. officials host Castle Doctrine seminar

A discussion on community safety, centered on Stand your Ground laws.

Vanderburgh County officials hosted a seminar to talk about the Castle Doctrine. Indiana law says if someone enters your home without your permission, you can use reasonable force against them. That force can be deadly if you or your family's life is in danger.

"Thankfully it's not a common occurrence, but we do from time to time where people defend themselves in their homes, so we talk about what we evaluate and what we look at, to whether or not someone has committed a crime or if they've used permissible self defense," said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding added: "The trends around the country, we're seeing more violent crimes, more crimes against people in their homes, drug crimes, more murders, so people are concerned about their safety."

The Castle Doctrine is part of the American common law derived from the English system. It was passed in Indiana in 2012.

