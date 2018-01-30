New Harmony Bridge may become a pedestrian bridge

The New Harmony bridge has been closed to traffic since 2012, but it may see a different kind of traffic if things go as planned.

The plan now is to turn it into a pedestrian bridge.

The Bridge Committee received funding from the regional cities initiative. That allowed them to hire a company to determine the stability of the bridge and how much it would cost to fix it up.

The studies are now wrapping up and they are moving on to the next steps.

They are trying to get legislation passed in this session that will allow them to sell the bridge to a private owner so they can fund the project.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.