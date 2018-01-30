Housing market hot in Evansville

A Newburgh man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County jail after authorities say he abused the man he was hired to care for.More >>
A Newburgh man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County jail after authorities say he abused the man he was hired to care for.More >>
The New Harmony bridge has been closed to traffic since 2012, but it may see a different kind of traffic if things go as planned.More >>
The New Harmony bridge has been closed to traffic since 2012, but it may see a different kind of traffic if things go as planned.More >>
The Evansville housing market is hot right now. FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.More >>
The Evansville housing market is hot right now. FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.More >>
A drug bust in Perry County kept several law enforcement agencies busy Tuesday morning.More >>
A drug bust in Perry County kept several law enforcement agencies busy Tuesday morning.More >>
$38 million dollars. That's how much in upgrades Aisin Takaoka in Tell City is planning.More >>
$38 million dollars. That's how much in upgrades Aisin Takaoka in Tell City is planning.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>