Housing market hot in Evansville

The Evansville housing market is hot right now.

FC Tucker realtors say now is a great time to put your home up for sale. Across the board, agents are seeing fewer houses available compared to last year.

Make no mistake about it. This is a sellers’ market. And agents are working hard to get new listings.

Realtors are already pushing people to go ahead and get those houses on the market. Normally that wouldn't happen until the spring. But, owners want to make sure the available houses looks the part. That means getting rid of the clutter, wallpaper, and show off any of the features inside the home. But first impressions count, so realtors encourage potential sellers to start outside.

“We only have 1,299 homes actively listed on the market right now; that's compared to 1,577 in 2017,” Real estate broker Carol McClintock said.

For buyers, this means if you see a home you want, you have to make a move quickly.

Sellers have it a bit easier, but you still have to make sure the price is right. McClintock also added the number of days a home stays for sale is also low.

“In December, it was 55 days on the market which is incredible. I know when I started in the business, it was 120 days. So, that's more than half and the average for last year was 64 days,” McClintock calculated.

