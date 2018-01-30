Perry Co. manufacturing company getting upgrades; new jobs to come with it

$38 million, that's how much in upgrades Aisin Takaoka in Tell City is planning.

The factory has been in Perry County since 2000. Mayor Jim Adams says they've been a huge asset ever since.

ATTC officials say the money will be used to upgrade old equipment and help keep up with changes in the automotive industry. The company produces products for Toyota, Nissan and Lexus.

Officials say with the $38 million, they're also adding another machine line to help spread out the work load.

The changes will create about 22 new jobs. We're told these changes will happen gradually over the next year and a half.

