Greathouse Island for sale

The land is in Posey County about 10 miles West of Mount Vernon. It sits on the Wabash river.

And it's not always surrounded by water. When the water is low enough, there's an access road just off of 141.

"Greathouse Island it's a storied 1,414 acres that was cut off by the Wabash River," explained Andrew Wilson, William Wilson Auction & Realty.

Greathouse Island has only changed hands once in the nearly 200 years of records. It was initially Bill Loudon island, but it was purchased by the Greathouse family in the early 1900s and has been owned by them since.

But, it was more than just a piece of land it's part of Indiana's History.

"There were a half a dozen homes and a school house on the property and they almost homesteaded it, they carved the island up and farmed it together," Wilson said.

The homes and school house are no longer there, but the island does offer over 1,400 acres of prime real-estate with over a mile of land butting up against the Wabash river making it great for farmers or hunters.

"Something that people really talk about are its hunting and recreational capabilities and then there is 725 acres of farmland," said Wilson.

Wilson tells us that because of the variety of things that this piece of land has to off it is attracting a lot of attention, even weeks before the auction.

"The auction is coming up in two weeks and we are fielding phone calls from all over the area and from across the Midwest," explained Wilson.

You can meet the William Wilson team on Saturday Feb. 3, from 12 till 3 p.m., and again Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 12 to 2 p.m. to inspect the property before the auction.

