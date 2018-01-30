Nearly 20 arrested in Perry Co. drug bust

A drug bust in Perry County kept several law enforcement agencies busy Tuesday morning.

About a year ago, the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Prosecutor's Office started a Narcotic Enforcement Team and with the help of several law enforcement agencies, now more drugs are off the streets.

Cannelton and Tell City Police, the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, and DNR all took to Traphagen Mobile Home Park in Tell City to execute a drug bust Tuesday morning.

About 20 people were arrested on drug-related charges, including possessing and dealing meth. We're told extra staff is on hand at the jail to accommodate the flow of new inmates.

"The jail will get crowded and we will deal with that, but the good thing is that we were able to get some dealers off the streets, get some drugs off the streets," said Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone. "That's what the goal was when we started this.."

This is an investigation that has been going on for months and one that law enforcement is pleased with.

"I think it's gone very well," said Chief of Tell City Police, Derrick Lawalin. "When we are doing these type of investigations, it's not just drugs that we produce. We also find weapons and other items."

"I just can't believe that there is as many as their are in some very small communities," said Tell City Mayor Jim Adams. "That's proof right there that there is an awful lot going on right in our own backyard that people do realize. That God for police forces like what we have here in Tell City. They know what to look for, they know how to handle it."

Sheriff Alan Malone says all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tell City Police Department is urging those in the area to use the anonymous tip line to report crime. The number is 812-547-9563 or you can submit a tip on their website.

