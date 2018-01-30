Evansville Catholic Schools team up to give back to charities

Catholic Schools from around Evansville came together to support three local charities and celebrate their catholic education.

It is all part of Catholic Schools Week. This year's theme is "Called to Serve," so students in the 5th, 8th, and 12th grades gathered up donations to give back to three local charities.

"Catholic schools are transforming lives," Dr. Daryl Hagan, Diocese Schools of Evansville Superintendent explained. "We know that and because they transform lives, they know we can't just learn about it. We can't just talk about it. We have to do and we are called to serve one another and though that call, we thought this was an appropriate response for such a celebration today."

The schools will each have special events throughout the week to celebrate their catholic education.

