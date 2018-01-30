EPD: Caregiver caught abusing man on home surveillance

A Newburgh man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County jail after authorities say he abused the man he was hired to care for

William Putty, 25, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Police say Putty was hired to work five days a week, caring for a man who is autistic, has cerebral palsy, and suffers from seizures.

The man's mother says he's in his 60's but has the mentality of a five-year-old.

Officers say cameras were in the home to help monitor his seizures.

They say on several occasions in August and September, Putty was seen on camera bending the man's finger's backwards, and holding him in a headlock to give him nasal spray, causing nose bleeds. Police say he would forcefully hold tissues to his nose, causing the man pain.

Putty was fired in September.

He's facing 11 counts of battery on a disabled person.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.