USI has two at the PAC for Homecoming Week

University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball hosts a pair of games at the Physical Activities Center during Homecoming Week, beginning with Maryville University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The USI Homecoming game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when the Screaming Eagles host Quincy University.

Game coverage for all of USI's game action, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7 WREF and 95.7FM The Spin.

Following this week's two-game homestand, USI has only one home date left on the schedule when it hosts Bellarmine University for Senior Day February 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles are slated to play five of their last six on the road to end the 2017-18 regular season.

USI Men's Basketball Week 12 Notes:

USI continues to receive votes for national poll. For the second-straight week, USI received votes for the D2SIDA Media Poll this week, falling two votes shy of entering the top 25 for the first time this season. The Screaming Eagles also received votes two-straight weeks in December, but has not appeared in the D2SIDA Media Poll or the NABC Top 25 Poll this year.

Eagles goes 2-0 last week. USI started last week by completing a homestand sweep with a 74-55 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Junior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with 20 points, while senior forward Julius Rajala and senior guard Marcellous Washington rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little led USI on the glass with 10 rebounds, his seventh double-digit rebounding game this season.

The Eagles completed last week's action with an 86-56 victory at McKendree University. Senior forward DayJar Dickson led three players in double-digits with a career-high 22 points. Washington was second in Saturday's victory with 17 points and a team-high, season-best seven rebounds.

Watson wins number 200. USI Head Coach Rodney Watson becomes the third Eagles' head coach to reach the 200-win mark with the victory, tying for second all-time in program history. He is tied with Rick Herdes (200-59, 2001-09) and 31 wins behind all-time leader Bruce Pearl (231-46, 1992-2001).

Eagles on four-game winning streak. USI is on a four-game winning streak, tying for the second longest stretch of the season. Junior guard Alex Stein leads five players averaging in double-digits with 15.0 points per game. Senior guard Marcellous Washington is second with 13.5 points per outing, while freshman forward Emmanuel Little is posting a double-double with 12.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. Junior guard/forward Nate Hansen and senior forward DayJar Dickson round out the double-figure scorers with 11.5 and 10.5 points per the last four games.

USI Leaders. USI has three players averaging double-digits in 2017-18. Junior guard Alex Stein leads the scorers with 18.4 points per game, while junior guard/forward Nate Hansen and senior guard Marcellous Washington round out the double-digit scorers with 14.4 and 12.2 points per contest, respectively. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little has the team lead on the glass with 7.5 rebounds per outing, 8.6 per contest in GLVC action. Senior forward DayJar Dickson is second with 7.1 rebounds per contest, 7.6 per league game.

Washington and Stein among GLVC, NCAA leaders. Junior guard Alex Stein is first in the league and second nationally in free throw percentage (95.4; 103-108) and 27th nationally in free throws made (103).Senior guard Marcellous Washington leads the GLVC and ranks 19th nationally for assist-turnover ratio (2.89). USI, as a team, is first in the GLVC and fourth nationally in rebounds, and second in the league and 12th nationally in rebound margin.

USI in GLVC action. The Eagles are back at the Physical Activities Center for a two-game homestand that features Maryville University (February 1) and Quincy University for Homecoming (February 3).

USI vs. Maryville. USI is 9-2 all-time against Maryville after defeating the Saints last year, 82-66, in St. Louis, Missouri. Junior guard Alex Stein had a game-high 21 points and senior forward DayJar Dickson had a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, to lead the Eagles. USI also is 6-1 against Maryville in GLVC play and 6-2 all-time in the PAC.

USI vs. Quincy. USI is 30-10 all-time against Quincy after defeating the Hawks last year, 88-85, in Quincy, Illinois. Junior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds. USI also is 28-8 against Quincy in GLVC play and 18-4 all-time at the PAC.

Maryville in 2017-18. The GLVC Central Division leading Saints are 16-4 overall and 8-3 in the GLVC. Maryville has won six of its last seven games and 13 of 15 since the first week of December.

Quincy in 2017-18. The Hawks start play this week with a 7-13 overall record, 3-8 in the GLVC, and begin a two-game road trip with a visit to Bellarmine University Thursday before coming to USI Saturday.

