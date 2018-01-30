Trial date set for man accused of killing wife, stabbing twin daughters

There's new information in the case of a Vanderburgh County man accused of killing his wife and trying to kill two of his adult daughters.

A pre-trial conference was held for 55-year-old Clinton Loehrlein. The court ordered an evaluation to determine sanity at the time of the attacks.

Loehrlein was arrested last January at his home in Darmstadt. Deputies say he shot and killed his wife, Sherry. They say he also shot and stabbed his twin daughters, who both survived.

His trial date is set for February 12.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.