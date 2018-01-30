Remains found in Wayne Co. identified

Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.

The FBI and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask for the public to submit tips regarding the disappearance of Megan.

[Special Report: Missing Megan]

When Megan went missing three and a half years ago, Authorities said Megan left her cell phone, which had been wiped clean, and a note telling her mother she would never be happy at home.

"I'm not convinced that she wrote that note, and if she did, I'm not convinced that she wasn't told to write that note," her mother, Kathy, told us in 2015.

"There's no way that nobody knows. Somebody out there has to know something," said Kathy.

The FBI tells us any additional details will not be released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.