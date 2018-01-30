Community in mourning, hoping for answers after remains identified

Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.

The FBI and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask for the public to submit tips regarding the disappearance of Megan.

“We are asking for privacy during this difficult time. We are thankful for the prayers and the support from everyone.” - Megan's mother, Kathy Jo Hutchcraft

When Megan went missing three and a half years ago, authorities said Megan left her cell phone, which had been wiped clean, and a note telling her mother she would never be happy at home.

"I'm not convinced that she wrote that note, and if she did, I'm not convinced that she wasn't told to write that note," her mother, Kathy, told us in 2015.

"There's no way that nobody knows," explained Kathy. "Somebody out there has to know something."

The FBI tells us any additional details will not be released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the community and school corporation is in mourning after the news.

We spoke with Fairfield Community High School administrators, who tell us, this is a very sad day for the community.

"After today's news obviously, we're very sad," explained Jill Fulkerson, Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent. "You know we continue to pray for the family and her friends and. you know these students that we have here, were our seniors would have been freshman when Megan was here."

School officials say the counselors and the social worker will be on hand to guide students through this time.

