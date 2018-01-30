Video shows heavy black smoke coming from Webster Co. business

Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.More >>
Officials with the FBI say the body located in Wayne County on Dec. 26 has been identified by authorities as Megan Nichols of Fairfield who has been missing since July 3, 2014.More >>
Fire officials have not been able to give us any information, but we reached out to Smith Metals located on Highway 41A.More >>
Fire officials have not been able to give us any information, but we reached out to Smith Metals located on Highway 41A.More >>
A student has been taken into custody in connection with threats made at Henderson County High School.More >>
A student has been taken into custody in connection with threats made at Henderson County High School.More >>
It happened over the weekend at the Kentucky Utilities office on Airport Road.More >>
It happened over the weekend at the Kentucky Utilities office on Airport Road.More >>
It happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning in front of a home on East Riverside near Elliot Street.More >>
It happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning in front of a home on East Riverside near Elliot Street.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>