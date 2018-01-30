Truck stolen, several others vandalized at KU office

Police say several trucks were vandalized and a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Colorado truck was stolen. (Greenville Police Dept.)

Greenville police are investigating after a truck was stolen and several others were vandalized.

It happened over the weekend at the Kentucky Utilities office on Airport Road.

Police say several trucks were vandalized and a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Colorado truck was stolen. The decals were removed from the side of the stolen truck and there may still be glue residue on the truck from the decals.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Greenville Police Department at (270) 338-3133.

