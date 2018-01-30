Drunk driver crashes car into pole

Police are looking for a drunk driver who crashed his car into a pole. (WFIE)

Evansville police are looking for a drunk driver who crashed his car into a pole.

It happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning in front of a home on East Riverside near Elliot Street.

Officers on scene say a man was driving drunk, hit the pole and then ran from the car.

