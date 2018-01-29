Local reaction to Indiana's legal smoking age possibly increasing

The legal age for lighting up in Indiana could jump from 18 to 21-years old.

An Indiana House of Representatives committee passed the measure Monday morning.

Indiana consistently ranks poorly on key public health issues, including smoking, according to the American Lung Association.

Raising the legal age for smoking could help, and state lawmakers argue the change would minimize health care costs big time. But on the business side, some local convenience stores think it would shrink their profits and do very little to keep teenagers away from tobacco.

"We do get a lot of the young ones who come in not so much buying cigarettes, but tobacco products. They're buying the rillos. I have a lot of the young ones come in here and buy the Black & Milds," said North Point Tobacco Shop cashier, Crystal Hayes.

Hayes says the shop brings in teenagers spending money to smoke, because they can't get into the bars.

"They're playing pool here. I'd rather see them do that than go out and get in trouble," Hayes said.

Last year, we met Hayes and those who spend a lot of time in the convenience store hang out, located in central Evansville within the Jimtown neighborhood. That was back when the Indiana Chamber had just proposed the bill.

Hayes told us then, she was against the state raising the legal smoking age.

"They're still going to find a way to get their cigarettes," Hayes said. "I think it ain't going to make no difference."

Health is a big reason state lawmakers are considering the change. So is money. Many low income residents who receive subsidized health care are smokers.

The American Lung Association says 95% of smokers start before age 21. 11% of Indiana high school students smoke, and 32% use tobacco products. More than 11,000 Hoosiers die each year from tobacco-related illnesses, according to the ALA.

Those at a local cancer support organization know all too well of the dark side of tobacco.

"It is sad that the reality has to hit with a diagnosis before they take it serious," Melanie Attwood with Gilda's Club Evansville sat down with us on Monday. "It's real. These kids don't think it is. This bill is going to be amazing to help extend that age. There's still going to be some that will do it, but this will help," said Attwood.

So far, five states have passed ordinances raising the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21. The new bill would add Indiana to that list.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for a vote, followed by the State Senate.

