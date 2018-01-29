MPD: 13-yr-old boy responsible for multiple car thefts within hours

One teenager is said to be responsible for multiple vehicle thefts within a few hours of each other on Sunday.

According to the press release from Morganfield Police Department (MPD), a 13-year-old boy was driving a stolen Chrysler Pacifica when an MPD officer attempted to pull the vehicle over at 10:51 a.m. The driver refused the officers orders and began traveling West and East on Main Street in Morganfield.

After the teen ran a red light and numerous stop signs, the press release states he jumped from the moving Chrysler and started running on foot. Law enforcement searched the area, but was unable to locate the 13-year-old in the area.

At 2:27 p.m., an MPD sergeant was called to another location in Morganfield for a stolen truck report. The stolen truck was equipped with OnStar so law enforcement was able to locate the stolen truck, which was being driven by the same 13-year-old that ran from officers earlier.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.