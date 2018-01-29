Lady Knights enter 4-A sectionals unbeaten; Central hopes to spoil the fun

Playoff basketball in the Hoosier state is almost here as the girls high school sectionals tip off on Tuesday.

The Central Lady Bears are the three time defending champs of 4-A sectional 16, but this time around, the pressure's not on them. The Castle Lady Knights finished with a perfect 21-0, regular season and comes in as the favorite,to win the local 4-A sectional.

The North Lady Huskies, who have senior guards Anna Newman and Fred Adams, are fresh off a victory over Central last week. They enter sectionals as everyone's second favorite to win the sectional. But don't sleep on this 15-4, Central squad.

Hya Haywood, junior guard, leads a determined bunch of Bears, who say they kinda like playing the role of the underdog.

"It's kinda nice to be an underdog coming in and people kinda not expecting you to be there," explained Bears Head Coach Michelle Harter. "I think that puts a little bit of a chip on the shoulder for the girls that they wanna come out and they wanna show that, yes, we definitely deserve to be there and not to overlook us, but that starts tomorrow night with us stepping on the floor and getting the job done."

Central's sectional run begins Tuesday when they host Reitz at 7:30 p.m. If Central wins, they get a rematch with North on Friday night.

Prior to that game, Harrison plays Jasper. The winner of that matchup will advance to take on unbeaten Castle.

