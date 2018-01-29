Haley named head coach of OHS boys soccer

Owensboro High School has announced Ryan Haley will take over the boys soccer program.

Haley is an OHS alumnus who was a captain of the soccer team under longtime coach Dale Poole, who retired at the end of the 2017 season.

“We are very excited about having Ryan,” said OHS Athletic Director Todd Harper, “He is a guy who grew up in our system and knows what is expected of him and our players and we are excited that he is our coach.”

Haley has led the Owensboro Middle School boys soccer team since the 2010 season and has grown the offseason program from two to 22 players participating in the indoor program. He believes the relationships he has built with those players will help the transition to the high school level.

“Being a coach is all about the relationships with your players,” said Haley. “I still have guys who are sophomores that are playing in college who will call me and even come back to work with the kids at the middle school level and that says a lot about the relationships we’ve built over the years.”

As a captain of the soccer team under coach Poole, Haley knows he has big shoes to fill, but will incorporate some of the lessons he learned from his former coach to apply to his new team.

“I certainly have big shoes to fill, but it will be an honor and privilege to take over for Coach Poole,” said Haley. “As a player, I got to see what he expected not only from his players, but also what he expected from his coaches.

Haley is a social studies teacher at Owensboro Middle School North. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 2010 from Western Kentucky University and a Masters in Teacher Education in 2014 from University of the Cumberlands. Haley is a 2002 graduate of Owensboro High School.

Courtesy: Owensboro Public Schools