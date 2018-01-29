Henderson PD adds presence following school threats

Tuesday marks one week since a gunman opened fire at a Kentucky school, killing two and injuring more than a dozen others.

Since then, threats have been popping up all across the Tri-State.

We've learned since then, two threats were made in Henderson County on Friday. However, authorities say neither were credible.

Despite those findings, many parents are concerned as their children returned to the classroom Monday morning. Henderson Sheriff Ed Brady said similar threats are not uncommon.

“Copycat people, people who want attention, people who don't want to take a test on a certain day,” Sheriff Brady said.

As high school students returned to class Monday, they found an increased police presence. HPD told us in addition to their normal school resource officer, they added two additional officers inside the building.

“There were a lot of police today, like 15. Every time I walked down the hallway, I would see (the) police,” student Dayona Davis recalled.

Each threat in every school district is investigated and at times prosecuted.

“I think there reaches a point where you have to trust the school system that they're on top of it,” Sheriff Brady added.

Brady encourages parents to have an open dialogue with their kids, and address the fact there are likely to be rumors.

“But the school system is not going to bring those kids in there if they think they're going to be endangered and law enforcement would be quick to make that suggestion to close the school,” Sheriff Brady explained.

“I felt a lot safer because I feel like the enforcement around here has a lot of stuff under control - they were dispersed throughout the school,” Senior Justin Kruse said.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.