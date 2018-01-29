Sorgho Elementary rolls into fitness

Carla Clayton wanted to switch things up this semester. She knew roller skating would be a fun and new activity for many of her students.

"Some of these kids, you know, they don't care about sports, but they can do it," she said. "And it's all inclusive. Everybody can be successful."

The program started last week, and Clayton says so many kids stepped up so everyone could participate because of some extra fees.

"We had kids bringing in money to pay for other kids who maybe couldn't have skated and afforded it," Clayton said

And while there are a few falls along the way, the message in this class is clear.

"Roller skating can teach a lot about character because a lot of these kids are falling down a lot," Clayton said. "And so in life, you're going to get hit a lot and you're going to fall down. It's like are you going to get up and what are you going to do when you get up?"

Her students had the answer.

"I get right back up," Emma Tanner a Kindergarten student at Sorgho said.



"My favorite part is helping them so they don't fall down," another kindergarten student, Kiptyn Burchan said.

And as they sharpen their skills.

"I've been practicing a lot," Kingston Wedding a kindergartener said

They learn to let go and enjoy the ride.

"Going really fast and feeling the wind in my hair," Burchan said.

