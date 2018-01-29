EPD holds swearing in and special merit ceremony at Victory Theater

Dozens of friends and family members turned out at Victory Theater to support the newly sworn in Evansville Police officers on Monday at Victory Theater.

Five men in total were sworn in. They also got a glimpse into what their futures may look like, as several veteran officers accepted various merit awards.

In a twist, one veteran officer was there to stand by his own son as he was sworn in.

Chase Hilsmeyer surprised his family today when he wore the same suit his father wore 29 years ago when he was sworn into EPD. It's also the same suit his father got while serving overseas.

"He passed it down to me a few years ago and I thought it'd just be a really cool thing to wear it as well to the ceremony," said Hilsmeyer. "It just so happens that my dad was also able to be the one that presented me with my badge which was also a really cool memento to get to hang onto."

EPD says the process to become an officer is a tough one with physical and mental tests.

"It's an extremely competitive process," said EPD's Special Projects Coordinator Philip Smith. "These guys, these five were chosen probably out of 400-500 guys that have applied. Men and women."

Several other officers were promoted and the Merit Commission bestowed its Serious Injury award to Officer Allan Gansman who was hit by a 17-year-old in 2016 who was texting and driving. The EPD veteran had stopped to help a stranded driver when police say that 17-year-old driver hit him with a pickup truck.

EPD praised officer Gansman for his persistence to heal and continue to serve his department and community.

"He's a true warrior. He battled back. He did all of the physical therapy. He had the whole entire department in his corner," said Smith. "We're happy to see Allen back on the street."

