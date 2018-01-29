Thousand of jobs could come to the Tri-State with new coal conversion facility

We have just learned a new coal conversion facility could be coming to Dale, meaning more jobs to the area.

We're told it would sit just north of County Road 2000, South of County Road 2100 and West of County Road 500. Officials say it would be a two and a half billion dollar investment by Riverview Energy Corporation.

Lincoln Land Economic Development officials tell us the investment would mean more than 2,000 thousand construction jobs and 225 permanent high skilled jobs. When finished, they say the facility would be used to convert coal into diesel fuel, Naphtha and other products.

Economic Development officials say they would like to see it attract young workers and keep them in the area.

Development officials tell us they've received a lot of positive feedback from the community already. No word on when this would be built if it comes to the area. It's a story we will continue to follow.

