Hayden Rd. opening marks major development for Gateway Commons

A major development for the new Gateway Commons in Owensboro as Hayden Road officially opened Monday.

City Officials and Gulf Stream developers bared the cold to witness the ribbon cutting of the road, which will be the main artery of the Gateway Commons. The new development will eventually have apartments, a movie theater, lots of stores, and strip malls.

City officials say this will be a huge economic impact to the city.

